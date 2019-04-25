Dana launches TM4 Sumo electric powertrain for light-duty vehicles

LONG BEACH, CA. Dana Inc. has launched its newest electric powertrain for Classes 2-6 vehicles, the TM4 Sumo LD.

Steve Slesinski, director of global product planning, made the announcement at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo.

There are three versions of the powertrain, which offer up to 250 kilowatts of continuous power. The TM4 Sumo can be configured for heavy-duty vehicles when integrated with Dana Spicer electrified axles.

Dana acquired a controlling interesting TM4 from Hydro-Québec last year.

Slesinski also announced that Dana is partnering with Nordresa to integrate its Spicer Electrified eS9000r e-Axle on the Isuzu N-Series chassis.

The axle is designed as a “drop-in” replacement for existing axles used in medium-duty truck and bus applications. It is designed for a range up to 110 miles and peak power of 226 kW for grade startability of 20%.

In another new collaboration, Dana and Motiv Power Systems said they are integrating the eS9000r e-Axle on the Ford F-550 chassis. The vehicle can be used for box trucks, maintenance trucks and shuttle buses.

“Dana sees tremendous demand in the commercial vehicle space for full electrification, and the Ford F-550 chassis (pictured above) represents an ideal application for integrating our innovative e-Axle technology,” said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies.

With electrification moving so fast, Dana has expanded its "Driveline Forensics" training series. The new videos provide overviews on electric vehicle architecture and maintenance.

The series is hosted by TV personality Jessi Combs, who on-hand with Dana at ACT Expo.