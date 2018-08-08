Dupré wins Texas safety award

The Texas Motor Transport Association, a statewide trucking organization, recently recognized Dupré Logistics for its performance for outstanding achievement in highway safety, for the "Local over 10 Million Mile" class.

The award was in cooperation with the American Trucking Association presented by Great West Casualty. Stephen Murray, field safety supervisor, was presented the award on July 27 at the annual Safety and Maintenance luncheon in San Antonio.

“It is truly an honor for Dupré to receive such an award from the Texas Motor Transport Association,” said Al LaCombe, vice-president of safety and risk management at Dupré. “Each employee is a true steward of the safety programs here at Dupré — which are overseen from the top down but work daily from the bottom up by job experts completing each task safely, one at a time.”



Dupré has more than 1,300 team members and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.