Azuga celebrates double year-over-year growth with free app

Azuga, a provider of connected vehicle and fleet technologies, has doubled its year-over-year new customer growth rate and set a record pace, with a 500 percent increase in new fleet customer acquisitions in the fourth quarter alone. To continue this surge into 2019 and beyond, Azuga recently announced that several features of the Azuga FleetMobile application will be available free of charge to customers.

“Since day one, Azuga’s mission has been to develop affordable and easy-to-use fleet management technology solutions that both fleet managers and drivers actually enjoy using, and our recent accelerated growth in new customers shows that this approach is resonating,” said Ananth Rani, CEO and founder of Azuga. “As we continue to grow, we are doubling down on our commitment to providing our customers with innovative fleet management tools that improve workforce productivity, enable better risk management, and ultimately enhance overall field operations.”

Free Azuga FleetMobile for customers

All Azuga customers are now able to use the basic functionalities of Azuga FleetMobile, the company’s award-winning application that leverages data analysis for driver behavior monitoring, trip logs and driver rewards, at no cost.

The free version of the application ensures that all fleet-based business customers can equip their drivers with advanced technology to help them improve driving behaviors and get rewarded for safe driving practices.

For an additional fee, customers can add supplemental features such as tools to eliminate distracted driving, heads-up notifications, in-app messaging, location-based timestamps for timecards and many other productivity and workforce optimization features.

Photo: Azuga

According to a recent of Azuga customers, 94 percent of customers say that Azuga gives their fleet managers greater knowledge of their operations, using tools such as Azuga’s award-winning Azuga FleetMobile application.

“Azuga FleetMobile has been one of our most successful and well-received technologies since it was launched in 2014, and we couldn’t be more excited to kick off the new year by announcing it will be free for all Azuga customers,” said Rani. “As we continue to grow as a company, develop new technologies and build new beneficial partnerships, we look to continuing to bring new innovative features to market to better serve our customers.”

New executive hire and headquarter relocation

Azuga expanded its market and industry expertise by adding to its management team by hiring Derek Few as executive vice president of worldwide sales. With over 15 years of experience in the fleet industry, working with companies such as Fleetmatics and Verizon Telematics, Few will oversee all strategy and sales initiatives targeting small business and enterprise fleets.

“Azuga has a proven track record of innovation, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the team,” said Few. “I look forward to working with the company as it continues to transform fleet management for years to come.”

Azuga

Additionally, to continue its momentum, Azuga is investing in its business by expanding its team and relocating its headquarters to the heart of Silicon Valley in Fremont Business Park at 42840 Christy Street, Fremont, CA, 94538. The new location will serve as the epicenter of operations, offering support to teams in offices across the country including Cleveland, Charlotte and Cortez, as well as overseas operations in India.