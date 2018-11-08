Baron announces Telematics for Public Safety

Baron, a provider of critical weather intelligence, announces Telematics for Public Safety, a technology that uses accurate, patented technology to aid organizations in keeping their employees, students, and customers safe.

Using basic weather information cross-referenced with proprietary algorithms and other data inputs, Baron’s Telematics can generate highly accurate road weather condition data. In addition, Telematics for Public Safety enables organizations to access the most current technology, such as advanced weather forecasting tools, and the knowledge of scientists, mathematicians, and meteorologists.

Telematics for Public Safety also provides organizations with contextual weather data by delivering alerts tied to their immediate location, and makes staying informed easy and quick, using pre-interpreted information.

According to a Consumer Automotive report, adverse weather conditions cause more than 1.5 million vehicular accidents each year, resulting in 800,000 injuries and 7,000 fatalities. Telematics for Public Safety provides professional-grade monitoring and decision-making tools to aid in keeping roads safe.

Baron’s weather data keeps organizations informed of approaching road situations and weather information, enabling them to make the decision to ensure the roads are safe for their employees and customers. Featuring an easy to implement API that can work with any connected device, as well as Baron’s exclusive Road Weather technology, Baron’s Telematics technology is essential in public safety applications.

Baron's Telematics for Public Safety is tailored to the unique challenges facing Public Safety around the country, including those facing public schools, hospitals, government agencies, and outdoor venues, and is ready for integration into any company’s apps or software. In every case, Baron’s Telematics technology adds a unique and effective value to products and services to improve driver safety and prevent public safety crises.