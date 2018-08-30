Menu
DriverReach partners with Driver iQ to expedite employment process

CDL Applicant Tracking Software to implement secure, up-to-date background checks on applicants.

DriverReach, a mobile-enhanced recruiting management system for CDL drivers, collaborated with Driver iQ, a comprehensive, reliable background screening and driver monitoring service designed for the trucking industry. This can help fleet owners hire quality CDL drivers by performing secure, accurate and up-to-date background checks.

“As the nation is experiencing a driver shortage, it is more vital than ever for fleet owners to hire capable and reliable drivers in a timely manner” said Jeremy Reymer, DriverReach CEO. “Because Driver iQ focuses only on the transportation industry, they’re an excellent integration partner. They are just as dedicated as we are to helping employers hire the best drivers available, as quickly as possible.”

Background screening checks can be easily ordered from within the DriverReach platform. Driver iQ’s core strength is producing accurate and timely records of employment on CDL drivers to prospective employers.

“Driver iQ prides itself on its strong understanding of the trucking industry’s unique and ever-changing needs,” said Driver iQ co-president, Billie Lee. “With this DriverReach integration, we look forward to promoting solid careers in the CDL industry by combining DriverReach’s unique offerings with our full-service background screening.”

TAGS: News Fleet Management Driver Management
