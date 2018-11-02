Drivewyze launches ‘Insights’ reporting service

AUSTIN, TX. – Drivewyze announced the launch of “Drivewyze Insights,” a data-driven reporting service offering customers monthly reports on safety and violation information.

Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze, called it “the first piece in what will become an ongoing value-add service to provide business intelligence on relevant safety and operational data that can help make fleets safer, and more successful.”

Drivewyze, the provider of PreClear weigh station bypass services, made the announcement at the annual meeting of American Trucking Associations.

The service offers customers weigh station bypasses based on factors, including safety scores.

Drivewyze said data includes the total number of inspections and violations during a reporting period, and inspection heat maps by geographical area including top inspection areas by county.

“We feel that county-level reporting is an important component to improved compliance,” said Heath. “It helps carriers better understand some of the core drivers behind their safety scores and to match compliance-related trends to regional fleet performance.

The Insights report will be provided in addition to Drivewyze’s existing monthly Bypass service report.

Also in late October, Drivewyze announced a partnership with Switchboard, a provider of electronic logging devices.