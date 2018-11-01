Menu
EBE launches InfoStream to enhance management services

AUSTIN, TX. EBE Technologies announced the launch of InfoStream, a new company that will provide management services for regulatory compliance to fleets. 

“Combined with EBE’s 45 years of providing innovative technology solutions, InfoStream is positioned to offer a new standard of service, guidance and support to those companies requiring transportation related compliance and safety results,” said Larry Kerr, president of EBE.

Steve Wilhelms has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer of InfoStream. He was on-hand in the exhibit hall at American Trucking Associations’ annual meeting providing demonstrations of the services the new company can offer. 

InfoStream will provide “the guidance, service, and support necessary to improve at-risk behaviors, reduce liability, and maintain a safe and compliant fleet,” said Wilhelms.

That includes managing driver qualification files, overseeing drug and alcohol programs, monitoring physical exams, and scheduling preventive maintenance￼.

