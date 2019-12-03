Skip navigation
EROAD Photo: EROAD
EROAD executives receive the 2019 Global Road Achievement Award from the IRF during a ceremony in Las Vegas.
Technology

EROAD receives Global Road Achievement Award

EROAD has received the 2019 Global Road Achievement Award for Technology, Equipment and Manufacturing from the International Road Federation. 

The award is in recognition of the company’s innovative technology that is making a difference to road safety. The company received the award during a recent ceremony in Las Vegas.

“Our customers tell us that using our products and services helps them significantly decrease things like overspeed events, harsh breaking, fatigue, and other precursors that cause incidences on our roads,” said Nina Elter, EROAD’s senior vice president of global market development.

EROAD operates across Australia, North America and New Zealand.

Best known among trucking fleets for its electronic logging devices, EROAD introduced the world’s first nationwide electronic road user charging system more than 10 years ago in New Zealand and first electronic weight-mile tax service in the United States in 2014. 

