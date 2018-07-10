New Verizon Connect app lets mobile workers do more remotely

Even when working offline, Verizon Connect's new Work Mobile app allows users to receive job details and share notes, photos, signatures, and more from the field. It's designed to increase speed and performance and help companies and their mobile workers manage jobs more easily.

The app is available for download now from Google Play and in the App Store with an active Verizon Connect Work subscription for current and new customers.

"The Work Mobile app helps make it easy to access and communicate job information to any smartphone without the need for paperwork or phone calls," said Erin Cave, vice president of product management at Verizon Connect. "Mobile workers benefit from the peace of mind that they're able to stay connected, even when they're offline."

The app allows administrators to see job status with near-real-time updates and communicate schedule changes, Verizon Connect says, helping improve visibility and communication. Mobile workers can view a simplified map and jobs list for the day so they can plan more efficiently. Job details allow them to record notes, upload multiple photos, collect customer signatures, record parts used, and capture and invoice time spent at job sites.

The Work Mobile app is designed to provide:

—Faster performance when accessing job information

—A new mobile experience crafted from customers' input

—Simplified and improved Map & Jobs List with job assignments

—Multi-photo upload capability with thumbnail and gallery view

—Ability to work offline automatically when jobs are out of range

Users can:

—View job details, contact information, and special instructions

—Get instant updates through SMS, email, and push notifications

—Record findings and work performed onsite

—Capture photos of the site to provide proof of service

—Collect customer signatures when work is complete

—Record parts used and time spent on the job site

—Track when a job begins, is in progress, and is completed

—Send invoices and track payments from the field

—Clock in and clock out, allowing administrators to track their time spent working each day

More info: www.verizonconnect.com