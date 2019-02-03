Wabco launches aftermarket portfolio, sees demand for safety tech retrofits

LAS VEGAS. Wabco Holdings Inc. announced the official launch of its aftermarket platform, and company officials said there was growing interest in retrofits of advanced driver safety technologies.

The company’s portfolio includes Wabco original products, Wabco Reman Solutions, Mico hydraulic components, controls and brake locks, Sheppard commercial steering components, and ProVia replacement parts for vehicles later in their lifecycles.

“Wabco can help fleets enhance vehicle productivity and safety through innovative retrofit solutions, as well as repairs needed at any stage of the ownership lifecycle,” Abe Aon, Wabco’s regional aftermarket sales leader in North America, said at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week.

In 2017, Wabco acquired R.H. Sheppard Co. to further its development of automated steering systems. For the aftermarket, it is now offering nearly 400 genuine Sheppard remanufactured steering gear variants. The company said every unit must pass a 17-point performance check before being approved and are covered by the same warranty as new replacement gears.

Wabco also said it has started offering OnSide and OnGuardActive retrofit kits, allowing fleets to add collision mitigation and avoidance technologies to existing vehicles.

Aon said Wabco views these kits as a real “opportunity to increase the safety of these existing vehicles” on the highway that were originally built without these technologies.

Also at HDAW, Wabco rolled out its Remanufactured Enhanced Easy-Stop Trailer ABS Systems, which are available in one- and two-modulator configurations to meet the requirements of virtually any trailer application.

In addition, it is offering a dump box position sensor retrofit, which can help mitigate or prevent accidents and violations by warning the operator when the vehicle exceeds a preset programmed speed with the dump body extended.

The company also rolled out Mico brake lock retrofits, which provide additional holding when used in conjunction with the vehicle’s properly functioning mechanical parking brake. The product is ideal for vehicles involved in construction, mining, agriculture, material handling, and multi-stop delivery.



