Bridgestone, Cooper each unveil new trailer tires

Bridgestone Americas Inc. and Cooper Tires each announced new fuel-efficient tires have been added to their product lines.

Bridgestone said the new Bridgestone R123 Ecopia trailer tire is engineered to deliver low rolling resistance and exceptional wear in longhaul and regional service applications.

The company estimated the R123 delivers nearly $400 in fuel savings over 100,000 miles when compared with the Bridgestone Ecopia R197 tire.

“Bridgestone Ecopia tires are designed with features that reduce fuel consumption, and they are engineered to be fit for retreading later on, making them a smart, sustainable business choice for fleets on a number of levels,” said Kyle Chen, brand manager of truck and bus radial tires.

The R123 also features a fuel-efficient tread design, innovative tread pattern to increase traction on wet roads and a specialized defense groove structure that helps establish even pressure at the tire shoulder and minimize tread edge wear.

Separately, Cooper Tire said its new longhaul trailer tire completes the Cooper PRO Series lineup with fitments at each tractor and trailer wheel position.

The LHT trailer tire is available in size 295/75R22.5, with additional sizes becoming available later this summer. It joins the PRO Series longhaul drive and longhaul steer tires.

“High performance with low cost of ownership is what our Cooper PRO Series is all about,” said Gary Schroeder, executive director of Cooper’s global truck and bus tire business. “Our signature PRO Series is complete with the arrival of our long haul trailer tire, so fleets can now find the immediate benefit of running Cooper tires in all positions. That translates to long miles to removal coupled with optimum fuel efficiency.”