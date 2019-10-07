Cooper adds SmartWay-verified, long-haul Roadmaster steer tire

Cooper Tire’s Roadmaster brand recently added a new tire in its commercial long-haul lineup—the Roadmaster RM832 EM steer tire.

The new tire is SmartWay verified and blends excellent fuel efficiency with long miles-to-removal due to 18/32nds of tread depth, as well as an improved tread design and advanced rubber compound, Cooper claimed.

“The Roadmaster RM832 EM underwent extensive commercial testing prior to launch,” said Gary Schroeder, executive director of Cooper’s global truck and bus tire business. “We completely revamped our prior-generation Roadmaster steer tire, giving the new Roadmaster RM832 EM a wider footprint and a redesigned tread pattern to help ensure even wear. In addition, we incorporated second-generation Energy Max compounding, which results in excellent fuel economy.”

Schroeder also says the RM832 EM offers small fleets and owner-operators “performance well beyond its price point.” In addition, the tire’s wide footprint helps better distribute weight, he maintained, and a newly designed decoupling groove promotes even wear by minimizing shoulder wear.

“Uniform wear, combined with the tire’s four-belt, high-tensile steel casing, separates the RM832 EM from other tires at its price point,” Schroeder said. “Like all of our Roadmaster tires, the ultimate value is long miles-to-removal coupled with retreadability, and that’s where our highly engineered casings come into play.”

The new Roadmaster steer tire comes with a six-year, two-retread warranty, and is available in seven sizes: 295/75R22.5, 11R22.5, 11R24.5 in Load Range G or H, plus in 285/75R24.5 (Load Range H).

For more information, visit coopertire.com.