PCT to provide telematics for PSI’s tire inflation products

Phillips Connect Technologies (PCT), a unit of Phillips Industries, recently partnered with Pressure Systems International to provide telematics solutions for PSI’s Automatic Tire Inflation System and TireView products.

This combined solution offers a first-of-its-kind capability to remotely pre-check the lights and tires on a parked trailer or chassis, PCT said. This avoids the potential for dry runs before a tractor arrives, saving fuel and driver hours.

“The ability to proactively pre-check the status of a transportation asset remotely from any device connected to the internet is an absolute game-changer in terms of operational efficiency,” said Cliff Creech, business development manager intermodal for PCT.

Phillips Connect Technologies provides telematics solutions for trailers, chassis and containers that add fully integrated cargo and health monitoring (lights, brakes, and tires) to real-time GPS tracking. PSI is a global leader in automatic tire inflation for trailers.

