A glimpse at trucking's future at 2018 IAA, part 1

The IAA Commercial Vehicles show, held every other year in Hanover, Germany, is the world’s largest truck show. The event is a great place to get a view of the latest technologies and futurist concepts that could one day radically reshape the trucking industry around the globe.

Based on two days of wandering around the exhibits spread out through 14 buildings and acres of outdoor displays, truck manufacturers, and suppliers see that future embracing electric power, using an ever-increasing level of automation, and ubiquitous connectivity.

Here’s a peek into the future of trucking, which in some cases is as close as 2019, and in others still a decade or more away.

