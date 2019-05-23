Navigant: Highly automated CVs won’t top 1% until 2028

A new report from Navigant Research analyzes the state of the automated medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle market, providing global market forecasts, segmented by vehicle class and region, through 2030.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving systems (ADS) for commercial vehicles have been gaining market attention for several years. While growth of ADS is expected to be rapid once the technology is fully developed, volumes will remain low over the next decade.

“Automated technologies can provide many benefits for the commercial vehicle sector, but challenges such as advancing technological abilities, overreliance on partially automated systems, regulatory environments, and public perception will all need to be managed moving forward,” says William Drier, research analyst at Navigant Research.

According to the report, once challenges are overcome, the most substantial benefit from ADAS is the potential safety increases it can provide through features such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane keeping assist. There is also the potential for fuel efficiency gains through platooning in the heavy-duty long-haul truck sector.

Additionally, higher levels of automation could eventually reduce labor costs by replacing some of the labor, while providing downward price pressure on the demand for labor in the rest of the market.