Uber halts development of self-driving trucks

Uber announced it was halting efforts to develop autonomous trucks, a decision that will not affect its ongoing Uber Freight division that matches available loads with truck drivers through a smartphone app.

Uber said it will continue developing self-driving cars, but has shut down the truck unit initially known as Otto. It made a splash in October 2016 when it made a 120-mile autonomous delivery of Budweiser in Colorado.

Related: Colorado officer recounts how Otto's autonomous beer delivery became a reality

"We believe having our entire team's energy and expertise focused on (self-driving cars) is the best path forward," Eric Meyhofer, head of Uber Advanced Technologies Group, said in a statement.

Uber acquired Otto in 2016 from Anthony Levandowski, a former engineer in Google’s car division. However, Google filed a lawsuit claiming he stole trade secrets and technology. Levandowski left Uber well before the case was settled last year.

Related: Fallout from fatal self-driving Uber crash just beginning

Employees who had been working in the truck unit will be moved to other internal roles within autonomous vehicle development, Uber said.

Earlier this year, a woman in Arizona was killed when she was struck by an Uber passenger car in autonomous mode. The company is just beginning to resume new testing.