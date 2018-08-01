Menu
Otto File photo
Otto had been one of the earliest companies involved in real-world testing of autonomous trucks. Uber bought the company in 2016.
Technology>Autonomous Vehicles

Uber halts development of self-driving trucks

Uber announced it was halting efforts to develop autonomous trucks, a decision that will not affect its ongoing Uber Freight division that matches available loads with truck drivers through a smartphone app.

Uber said it will continue developing self-driving  cars, but has shut down the truck unit initially known as Otto. It made a splash in October 2016 when it made a 120-mile autonomous delivery of Budweiser in Colorado.

Related: Colorado officer recounts how Otto's autonomous beer delivery became a reality

"We believe having our entire team's energy and expertise focused on (self-driving cars) is the best path forward," Eric Meyhofer, head of Uber Advanced Technologies Group, said in a statement.

Uber acquired Otto in 2016 from Anthony Levandowski, a former engineer in Google’s car division. However, Google filed a lawsuit claiming he stole trade secrets and technology. Levandowski left Uber well before the case was settled last year.

Related: Fallout from fatal self-driving Uber crash just beginning

Employees who had been working in the truck unit will be moved to other internal roles within autonomous vehicle development, Uber said.

Earlier this year, a woman in Arizona was killed when she was struck by an Uber passenger car in autonomous mode. The company is just beginning to resume new testing.

TAGS: News Technology
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
'Uberization' tips from a former Uber driver
Jun 05, 2017
SAFE photo.jpg
Automation, 'robot trucks,' and the next generation of workers
Jun 18, 2018
Freightliner Inspiration
Full automation: What it means for the American trucker
Jun 15, 2018
eCascadia
Daimler unveils two all-electric Freightliner trucks
Jun 07, 2018