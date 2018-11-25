Volvo to provide autonomous transport at Norwegian mine

Volvo Trucks announced an agreement with Brønnøy Kalk of Norway to provide its first commercial autonomous solution transporting limestone from an open pit mine.

Volvo said six autonomous FH trucks will be used over a five-kilometer stretch, including tunnels between the mine itself and the crusher.

“By working in a confined area on a predetermined route, we can find out how to get the best out of the solution and tailor it according to specific customer needs,” said Sasko Cuklev, Volvo's director of autonomous solutions,. “This is all about collaborating to develop new solutions, providing greater flexibility and efficiency as well as increased productivity.”

Tests of this solution are ongoing, and it will become fully operational before the end of 2019. The mining company will not own the trucks, but will pay Volvo on a per-ton-delivered basis.

“Going autonomous will greatly increase our competitiveness in a tough global market,” said Raymond Langfjord, managing director of the mine.

“The global transport needs are continuously changing at a very high pace and the industry is demanding new and advanced solutions to stay ahead. Our aim is to be the leader of the development of products and services to respond to these demands,” said Claes Nilsson, president of Volvo Trucks.