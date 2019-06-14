Menu
Vera Photo: Volvo Trucks
Autonomous and electric Vera vehicles will transport goods from a logistics center to a port terminal in Sweden.
Technology>Autonomous Vehicles

Volvo's 'Vera' gets first real-world transport assignment

Volvo Trucks announced its electric, connected and autonomous vehicle known as Vera will form part of an integrated solution to transport goods from a logistics center to a port terminal in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The assignment is a result of a new collaboration between Volvo Trucks and the ferry and logistics company DFDS. The connected system allows for a continuous flow of goods from a DFDS’ logistics center to an APM Terminals port facility.

Related: Meet Volvo's 'radically different' electric self-driving tractor system, Vera

Volvo Trucks first presented Vera in 2018. It is the first electric, connected and autonomous solution designed for repetitive assignments in logistics centers, factories and ports.

“Now we have the opportunity to implement Vera in an ideal setting and further develop her potential for other similar operations,” said Mikael Karlsson, vice president of autonomous solutions at Volvo Trucks.

The collaboration with DFDS is a first step towards implementing Vera on regular assignments using pre-defined public roads in an industrial area. 

“Autonomous transports with low noise levels and zero exhaust emissions have an important role to play in the future of logistics, and will benefit both business and society. We see this collaboration as an important start and want to drive progress in this area,” said Karlsson.

TAGS: Technology Equipment News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
truck-hood-road-ahead.png
4 transformational trucking technology trends
Jun 20, 2019
061919-Volvo-NVIDIA-partnership.png
Volvo, NVIDIA developing advanced AI for autonomous trucks
Jun 19, 2019
061019 navya electric shuttle bus.JPG
An electric look at the 2019 Movin'On Summit
Jun 11, 2019
Pronto
An exclusive look at Pronto's driver-assist technology
Jun 06, 2019