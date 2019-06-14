Volvo's 'Vera' gets first real-world transport assignment

Volvo Trucks announced its electric, connected and autonomous vehicle known as Vera will form part of an integrated solution to transport goods from a logistics center to a port terminal in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The assignment is a result of a new collaboration between Volvo Trucks and the ferry and logistics company DFDS. The connected system allows for a continuous flow of goods from a DFDS’ logistics center to an APM Terminals port facility.

Volvo Trucks first presented Vera in 2018. It is the first electric, connected and autonomous solution designed for repetitive assignments in logistics centers, factories and ports.

“Now we have the opportunity to implement Vera in an ideal setting and further develop her potential for other similar operations,” said Mikael Karlsson, vice president of autonomous solutions at Volvo Trucks.

The collaboration with DFDS is a first step towards implementing Vera on regular assignments using pre-defined public roads in an industrial area.

“Autonomous transports with low noise levels and zero exhaust emissions have an important role to play in the future of logistics, and will benefit both business and society. We see this collaboration as an important start and want to drive progress in this area,” said Karlsson.