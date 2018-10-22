Sacramento upfitting Ford fleet with XL electrification

XL, which develops vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, recently said it is upfitting six hybrid electric (HEV) Ford F-250 trucks and one hybrid electric Ford Transit passenger van for the City of Sacramento to improve their municipal fleet’s fuel efficiency, increase MPG and reduce CO2 emissions.

The city expects a 25% increase in MPG from its XL hybrid electric trucks, compared to its standard gasoline-powered fleet vehicles, the company said. By upfitting the XL hybrid electric trucks, the city expects to save money on fuel costs and achieve sustainability goals.

“The City’s Department of Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment requires reliability in our fleet vehicles, and they log significant mileage with more than 200 parks located all across the city,” said Mark Stevens, fleet manager for Sacramento. “We did an analysis on which truck would be most beneficial in terms of the fuel usage, and quickly realized that upfitting our Ford F-250 trucks with XL’s technology would be the best decision.”

Since 2011, the city’s fleet has been recognized as one of the Top 40 Green Fleets in North America by the Government Green Fleet Awards Program and was awarded the No. 1 overall rank in 2013. The city’s electric vehicle strategy focuses on advancement of light-duty electric vehicles, including hybrid electric vehicles, battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

“XL is electrifying the fleets of environmentally-conscious municipalities throughout the country, and it’s a natural fit for us to be working with the capital of one of the greenest states in the nation,” said Clay Siegert, co-founder and chief operating officer of XL.

“The XL Hybrid system will help the City of Sacramento to reduce fuel costs and meet sustainability goals, without sacrificing the vehicle performance that is critical to its operations.”