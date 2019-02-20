Volvo delivers first electric trucks

Volvo Trucks recently delivered its first all-electric vehicles — a refuse truck that went to waste and recycling company Renova in Sweden, and a distribution truck to logistics company DB Schenker, a German-based logistics company.

The Volvo FL Electric trucks are part of a pre-series developed in collaboration with selected customers. Series production of the Volvo FL Electric and its sibling, the Volvo FE Electric, will commence with a limited number of trucks for European markets in the second half of 2019, Volvo said.

Volvo Trucks first North American all-electric truck, the VNR Electric, is slated to debut in California later this year and go on sale in the U.S. in 2020.

The absence of motor noise and exhaust emissions contributes to better working conditions for drivers and a quieter, cleaner urban environment, the company maintained.

“Our close collaboration with drivers and customers has enabled us to develop, in a short space of time, electrified transport solutions that meet high requirements in terms of performance, driving distances, cargo handling and vehicle use,” said Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks.

The drivers who will operate the electric trucks have had the opportunity to test-drive them prior to delivery, as part of the operator training, Volvo said.

“The drivers were particularly impressed with the responsive driveline, delivering fast and seamless acceleration, and the low noise level,” Alm said.

“We will continue to develop our electrified offering. At the same time, we are steadily reducing the environmental and climate impact of our diesel and gas powered trucks, primarily through energy-efficient drivelines.”

The Volvo VNR Electric demonstration units in California will be based on the propulsion and energy storage technology currently being used in the Volvo FE Electric, according to the company, and builds on the Volvo Group’s accumulated expertise in electrified transport solutions. Sister company Volvo Buses has sold more than 4,000 electrified buses since 2010.

Introduction of the Volvo VNR Electric models are part of a partnership, known as LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) between the Volvo Group, California’s South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD), and industry leaders in transportation and electrical charging infrastructure.