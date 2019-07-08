ATA prepping for 2019 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

The American Trucking Associations recently revealed the official 2019 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week logo and thank-a-trucker toolkit.

The association also introduced Trucking Day at Nationals Park, an event in which professional truck drivers will sing the National Anthem, receive mid-game recognitions from the fans, and participate in on-field activities.

“Every September, trucking comes together to recognize what we consider the most important profession in the country: truck drivers.” said Chris Spear, ATA president and CEO. “This year, ATA is partnering with leading trucking companies, industry suppliers and state associations to salute truck drivers throughout North America, and we think the 2019 logo does a great job of telling our industry’s story to the public.”

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, an annual celebration of America’s 3.5 million professional truck drivers, is the motoring public’s opportunity to thank truck drivers for delivering critical goods to their communities. Because professional truck drivers deliver hot dogs, drinks, hats, and everything that goes into America’s favorite pastime, ATA decided to honor truck drivers on Friday, Sept 13 with special recognition at Nationals Park in Washington, DC during the Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves game.

This year, National Truck Driver Appreciation Week runs Sept 8-14. Trucking industry organizations honor truck drivers by hosting company barbeques, offering safety bonuses, handing out safety awards and making other special efforts. Trucking Moves America Forward, the trucking’s industry-wide image movement, is again offering state trucking associations partnership opportunities on strategically located National Truck Driver Appreciation Week billboards.

“National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is one of the trucking industry’s favorite weeks,” said Elisabeth Barna, ATA’s executive vice president of industry affairs. “It’s a chance for the industry to work with the general public, policymakers and members of the media to acknowledge truck drivers for their dedication to safety and professionalism.

“We encourage everyone to visit the official NTDAW website to see the variety of tools we use to spread the word about National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, such as suggested events, sample op-eds and press releases.”

The official 2019 NTDAW logo is available for industry affiliates seeking to promote the week. ATA also released a selection of sample documents intended to enhance the week through various media campaigns, legislative items and events. Last year, President Trump released a statement celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and recognizing “hardworking truck drivers who help ensure the safe and efficient flow of goods across our country.”

ATA’s toolkit is made available to the trucking industry in order to continue elevating the important and safe work that truck drivers do on behalf of America’s economy.