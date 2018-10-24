Averitt Express provides on-the-job training program for veterans

Averitt Express, a Tennessee-based transportation company, has always supported military veterans as they transition to civilian careers. Now the company has announced its new on-the-job training (OJT) diesel mechanic program for veterans and family members with Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits. This OJT program is part of Averitt’s commitment to hiring 1,200 additional veterans by 2020, adding to the hundreds of veterans the company currently employs.

Individuals selected for the OJT diesel mechanic program will be trained by Averitt’s shop leaders, maintenance coordinators and experienced technicians on everything from basic computer skills to assisting with in-depth repair on tractor/trailers. The program offers paid clock hours, raises based on experience level and an option for a four-day work week.

Eligible applicants must qualify for Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits. As part of the OJT program, these individuals will receive a full 12 months of on-the-job training and are eligible to earn up to $1,140 per month tax-free through the GI Bill in addition to weekly Averitt pay. Benefit checks are paid directly from the Department of Veteran Affairs, typically four to six weeks after training begins. Averitt pay for the OJT program starts at $10.75 per hour and eventually hits $18.30 per hour at month 11 and $21.50 per hour after month 12.

Benefits at Averitt Express include family and individual medical coverage options; dental and vision plans; paid orientation with free lodging, transportation and meals; company-paid life insurance and short-term disability benefits; paid holidays after 90 days; paid time off; uniform program; and profit sharing. To apply for Averitt’s GI Bill OJT diesel mechanic program, go to www.averittsaultesyou.com or call 888-AVERITT.

Established in 1971, Averitt Express specializes in delivering customized solutions with service offerings that include truckload (refrigerated, dry van, flatbed, brokerage), warehousing, cross-border/domestic offshore, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, international ocean/air, local customization, less-than-truckload, PortSide, transportation management and value-added service.

For more information, visit www.averittexpress.com or call 1-800-283-7488.