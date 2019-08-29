CDLmeals offers promotion for National Driver Appreciation Week

CDLmeals, the division of Fresh n’ Lean that focuses on nutritious offerings for truck drivers, will have a special promotion to help transportation companies celebrate National Driver Appreciation Week.

CDLmeals offers a variety of ready-to-eat meals that can help drivers eat healthy on the road. For National Driver Appreciation week, fleet operators can purchase discounted meals and can receive free Hot Logic heating bags with a minimum purchase of 50 meals.

Companies can also purchase gift cards for drivers to buy meals at their convenience. Orders are being taken through Aug. 30th. The offer is designed for companies to purchase the meals in advance, so they can provide them to drivers during Driver Appreciation Week.

The annual Driver Appreciation Week, this Sept. 8 – 14, commemorates and honors all professional drivers for their hard work and commitment to one of the country’s most demanding jobs.

“We are proud to support drivers across the country with delicious food that encourages better health,” said Bob Perry, director of CDLmeals. “This special promotion gives fleets a chance to support their drivers with something that’s good for them, too.”

The nature of truck driving can also lend itself to a less than healthy lifestyle, which is why CDLmeals focuses solely on this underserved profession.

CDLmeals are chef developed using wholesome, organic ingredients and offer a flavorful balanced meal that includes protein, carbs, and vegetables. The meals are delivered fresh and can be refrigerated for up to seven days. The vacuum sealed trays can be heated quickly and enjoyed any time.

Along with the meals, CDL provides a driver wellness education booklet with tips and suggestions to improve your health with easy lifestyle changes. Meals are $10 each for purchases up to 100 meals, with cost savings when purchasing more than 150 meals. Gift cards are also available.

CDLmeals launched earlier this year and were a beneficial part of the healthful transformation for Danny Jewell, 2018 Owner/Operator of the Year, who lost more than 25 pounds with the meal plan and coaching from Bob Perry, the Trucker Trainer. With more than 50 years on the road and 6 million miles without an incident, Jewell was recognized for his professionalism and commitment to the industry.