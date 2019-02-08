E-learning series focuses on common driving concerns

Smith System has released a series of short advanced driving refresher videos produced in a whiteboard animation style. The Arrive Alive Safety Series aims to help professional drivers correct specific behaviors and reinforces their previously learned habits.

“With this series, companies are able to provide refresher training on specific problem areas their drivers might be having,” said Tony Douglas, president and CEO of Smith System. “These whiteboard animations available in Smith System’s E-Learning library focus on challenges that we see drivers struggling with every day and provide them with techniques they can learn immediately to improve their performance behind the wheel.”

The Arrive Alive Safety Series includes 12 E-Learning modules that each hone in on a single driving situation or behavior that often creates problems for drivers. The modules, which are three to seven minutes long, give drivers professional instruction on how to manage each of those conditions. Every session reinforces the safe driving principles taught in The Smith5Keys, and the series is ideal for managers to use in team meetings and training.

The company, which has been training professional drivers for more than 65 years, said the video series offers convenient, effective ways to reinforce training on some of the biggest challenges facing drivers.

The titles included in the series are:

Avoiding Intersection Collisions

Avoiding Backing Collisions

Following Distance

Building Effective Seeing Habits

Avoiding a Rear-End Collision

Avoiding Distractions

Foul Weather Driving

Drowsy Driving

Saving Fuel

Proper Positioning in Traffic

Emotions and Driving

Margin for Error

Each title can be used in a variety of settings, the company noted, from short stand-up meetings to part of a larger training initiative. Continuing driver education through E-Learning can play a key role in reducing the risk of crashes, which cost employers some $56.7 billion in 2017, according to the 2018 Driver Safety Risk Report by the vehicle management platform Motus. The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety and the National Safety Council report that driver safety programs are the most effective way to reduce crash-related costs.

“These are critical, relevant topics for every driver,” Douglas said. “When managers or trainers see recurring problem behaviors among their drivers, these topics provide effective reminders of how to resolve those issues.”