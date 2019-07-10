Early connections can foster future drivers

Editor’s note: This is the fifth part in a series on women working in trucking and how fleets are welcoming them to the industry. Read Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4.

It is crucial to connect with kids as early as kindergarten to help them understand transportation is an interesting industry, according to Jodi Godfrey, a research associate with the Mineta Transportation Institute (MTI).

Related: Comfortable equipment goes a long way

“The more you encourage transportation play and the idea of what we can accomplish by focusing our energy on transportation, it will attract more kids,” she said.

Women In Trucking is working on getting in front of girls with its female truck driver doll and supply chain activity and coloring book for children.

Related: How you train affects how you attract women to transportation

Tina Albert, co-chair of the Peterbilt Women Initiative, said getting young girls interested in STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math— will help get more women in the industry.

“To get women interested, you need to plant the seeds in young minds, and let them know about the opportunities that are out there,” Moniz said.

Elsewhere, XPO Logistics has partnered with Girls With Impact, which is a live, online entrepreneurship program for teenage girls. In addition to sponsoring 15 high school students to take live, after-school classes through a “mini-MBA” online program, XPO’s senior women leaders will visit with the girls at the company’s headquarters.

“If women are interested, they will seek it out. They just need to know there are people out here that will be glad to help and encourage them on their journey,” Moniz said.

Editor’s note: This is the fifth part in a series on women working in trucking and how fleets are welcoming them to the industry. Read Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4.