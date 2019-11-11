Skip navigation
111119 Love's travel stop.jpg Photo: Love's Travel Stops
Resource Center>Driver Management

Love’s celebrates the opening of 500 locations with giveaways

Founder Tom Love thanks customers for paving the way.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network, opened its 500th store last month in Edon, Ohio. To thank customers, the company is giving away My Love Rewards points and Love’s gift cards.  

“When we opened our first store in Watonga, Oklahoma, in 1964, we just wanted to sell gas,” said Tom Love, executive chairman and founder of Love’s. “Now we have over 500 stores, 25,000 employees and five companies under the Love’s umbrella and our vision is so much bigger. We wouldn’t be where we are today without our loyal customers and this is just one small way to say thank you.”

From Nov. 7 - 23, Love’s is giving away 500 Love’s gift cards to four-wheel customers and My Love Rewards points to 1,000 professional driver customers. Customers will be automatically entered for a chance to win with any in-store transaction and winners will randomly be selected. Some restrictions apply. For a complete set of rules, visit the Love’s website.

“As times and the transportation industry continue changing, we’ll further strengthen our customer experience, using the friendliest service and latest technologies to increase brand loyalty,” Love said. “We will be known as the best value to customers through best-in-class pricing, promotions and service.”

