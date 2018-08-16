New Kansas Love's adds truck parking along I-70

Love’s Travel Stops recently opened a new location in Abilene, KS, at 2322 Fair Road off Interstate 70, Exit 272.

The new truck stop brings 60 new jobs and 74 truck parking spots to Dickinson County.

“We’re excited to bring another Love’s to the state of Kansas,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Abilene sits on the busy stretch of Interstate 70 between Salina and Topeka. We aim to bring the level of Customer service Love’s is known for to all of our Customers traveling through the area.”

The more than 10,000 square-foot facility features a Hardee’s restaurant and offers brand-name snacks, gourmet coffee, fresh-to-go options, fountain drinks, electronics and more. Professional drivers can take advantage of 74 truck-parking spots, five showers, laundry facilities and a Love’s Truck Tire Care center.

"I am proud to welcome Love’s, their employees and customers to Abilene,” said Dr. Timothy Shafer, mayor of Abilene. “We appreciate the investment they're making in our five-star community and we wish them many years of success."

In celebration of the grand opening, Love’s held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Abilene Kansas Area Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 9. During the ceremony, Love’s made a $2,000 donation to The Hope Center.