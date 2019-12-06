NTEA’s new training module covers emissions, fuel economy

The National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) recently developed a Truck Equipment 201 module covering commercial vehicle calibrations, emissions and fuel economy.

TE201 is a series of online course modules, designed for those with technical knowledge seeking deeper understanding of specific topics outlined in the introductory TE101. Calibrations, emissions and fuel economy—the third TE201 course—helps expand understanding of the vehicle powertrain by reviewing engine calibration, tailpipe and evaporative emissions, onboard vapor recovery, onboard diagnostics, fuel economy and greenhouse gas.

“The third TE201 module continues a concentration on powertrains, specifically in relation to engine calibration, emissions and fuel economy,” said Susan Dehne, NTEA senior director of technical services. “This course provides an in-depth overview of powertrain calibration concepts and essential elements of emissions and fuel economy, making it a great educational resource for the industry.”

Module topics include:

Engine calibration

Tailpipe emissions for US, Canada and California Air Resources Board

Evaporative emissions

Onboard vapor recovery

Fuel economy

Components that impact emissions and fuel economy

Greenhouse gas

The third TE201 module builds on the powertrain and certification courses launched earlier this year. While there are no course prerequisites, users are encouraged to complete TE201 powertrain before taking this module. To receive a module certificate of completion, the learner is required to complete a brief quiz following each of the sections.

TE101/TE201 courses are available through NTEA’s learning management system, Elevate. After placing the order on Shop NTEA, the learner gains access through ntea.com (members can use current login credentials).

The course is a free benefit to NTEA members and eligible for Member Verification Program credit and continuing education units through our accreditation by International Association for Continuing Education and Training. Nonmembers can purchase access to each TE201 module for $49.