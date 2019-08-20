Peterbilt adds fifth technician training campus

Peterbilt Motors Company, located in Denton, TX, has opened the company’s fifth Peterbilt Technician Institute (PTI) campus in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

“The PTI program helps meet the Peterbilt dealer network’s growing demand for entry level qualified diesel technicians,” said Brian Brooks, program manager for PTI. “The unique value proposition for graduates of PTI is finding its graduates jobs that often turn into long-term careers.”

Since launching in 2013, the PTI program has graduated more than 600 factory-certified technicians and boasts a 95% placement rate at a Peterbilt service location. Each PTI student earns 12 Peterbilt certifications as well as certifications for both the PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines as they prepare for a career in the diesel industry.

“The 50% growth of the Peterbilt dealer network this decade ensures that there are plenty of long-term career opportunities with our dealers, many of which begin as a diesel technician,” added Curtis Crisp, Peterbilt’s technician program manager. “Through the Peterbilt Technician Institute, Peterbilt is educating the next generation of diesel technicians to deliver exceptional service and drive uptime for our customers.”