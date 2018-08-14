Somnum mattress aims to help big truckers sleep better

Lippert Components Inc. (LCI), a designer and manufacturer of mattresses, has introduced its latest Somnum Sleeper Series mattresses for the heavy truck market. The new Somnum Odyssey heavy duty innerspring mattress is designed and built to maximize comfort for “big and tall” sleepers.

To provide a better night’s rest for the heavier sleeper, the Odyssey was designed with an enhanced high-profile 364-Series innerspring core and a 3" high-density foam topper. Together these features provide increased durability and stronger support. The springs in the 364-Series feature a higher coil count and a stronger gauge wire than standard innerspring mattresses. The Somnum Odyssey is topped with a premium soft and breathable quilted knit cover with an extra inch of comfort foam sewn into the quilting. It also offers an insulation pad to promote a quiet night’s sleep and features a very comfortable and supportive 9" height.

“We had so many fleet managers ask us if we had a mattress that could support drivers who are 300-pounds or more, that we realized there was a real void in the marketplace,” said Mike Padrnos, business development manager at LCI. “After hearing the stories of how these drivers were bottoming out and flattening the generic 4" and 5" foam mattresses out there, we knew we could develop and deliver a robust and supportive mattress for these drivers.”

The Odyssey is available in two sizes: 9" x 38" x 80" and 9" x 42" x 80" and carries a three-year warranty.

All Somnum mattresses manufactured by Lippert Components are produced in an ISO certified facility and are made in America. LCI has been producing mattresses since 1997.