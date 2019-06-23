Waste Management opens second center for drivers, technicians

Waste Management said it has opened its second Driver and Technician Training Center in Glendale, AZ.

The WM Arizona Training Center is located on a 13-acre property and includes a 30,000 square-foot maintenance shop, a 10-acre driver training course, classrooms, computer labs and technician workstations. The company’s first center is located in Fort Myers, FL.

“We are differentiating ourselves with the frontline onboarding experience through our world-class Driver and Technician Training Centers,” said Tamla Oates-Forney, Waste Management’s chief human resources officer.

As part of the company’s onboarding process, drivers and technicians attend a two-week program designed to enhance their professional knowledge. During the program, drivers learn safety rules, procedures, vehicle inspections, safe lifting and other skills.

Likeiwse, technicians learn the basics of hydraulics, electric, preventative maintenance practices and safety procedures. At full capacity, the center expects to train and develop 2,500 drivers and 750 technicians per year.

Waste Management ranks No. 4 on the 2019 Fleet Owner 500 listing of the largest private fleets in the United States and Canada.