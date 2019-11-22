Skip navigation
081718-Penske_metro_delivery.JPG Photo: Penske
News>Economics

ATA Truck Tonnage Index fell 0.3% in October

Index 1.7% higher than October 2018

American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted (SA) For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index declined 0.3% in October after rising 1% in September. In October, the index equaled 118.1 (2015=100) compared with 118.5 in September.

“October’s tonnage change, both sequentially and year-over-year, fits with an economic outlook for more moderate growth in the fourth quarter,” explained ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “The ongoing slowdown in manufacturing activity also weighed on truck tonnage last month.”

It is important to note that ATA’s tonnage data is dominated by contract freight, which is performing significantly better than the plunge in spot market freight this year.

September’s reading was revised up compared with October.

Compared with October 2018, the SA index increased 1.7%, the smallest year-over-year gain since June. The index is up 3.9% year-to-date compared with the same period last year.

The not seasonally adjusted index, which represents the change in tonnage hauled by the fleets before any seasonal adjustment, equaled 125.4 in October which is 8.4% above the September level (115.7). In calculating the index, 100 represents 2015.

ATA112219 ATAs truck tonnage index.jpg

