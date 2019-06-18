Menu
ATA Truck Tonnage Index fell 6.1% in May

Index 0.9% higher than May 2018.

American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted (SA) For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index decreased 6.1% in May after jumping 7% in April. In May, the index equaled 114 (2015 = 100) compared with 121.4 in April.

“As expected, tonnage corrected in May from the surprising surge in April,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “The economy is still growing, but the recent volatility in truck tonnage fits with a broader economy that is showing more mixed signals. The good news is if you ignore recent highs and lows, tonnage appears to be leveling off, albeit at a high level.” 

Compared with May 2018, the SA index increased 0.9%, the smallest year-over-year gain since April 2017. 

The not seasonally adjusted index, which represents the change in tonnage actually hauled by the fleets before any seasonal adjustment, equaled 119.1 in May, 1.5% above April level (117.4). In calculating the index, 100 represents 2015.

