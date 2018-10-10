BAM strengthens offerings with acquisition of freight factoring company

BAM, a provider of fintech solutions headquartered in Atlanta GA, has acquired Multi Service Factoring (MSF), the freight factoring division of Multi Service Technology Solutions, Inc. (MSTS).

BAM’s specialty finance and operations platform, BAMwire, will provide current MSF customers with access to additional technology and capital to streamline back-office operations and scale faster.

In addition to the acquisition, BAM and MSTS has formed a partnership to provide customers with access to a full range of fleet solutions. BAM’s customers will have access to MSTS’ Fuel Card and MSTS’ customers will continue to have access to BAM’s cash management and working capital solutions.

“We are always looking for opportunities to grow our team with top talent in the industry. The MSF team has built a successful business and we are looking forward to blending the skill sets of the teams,” said Todd Ehrlich, CEO and founder of BAM. “This acquisition will position us to offer an unprecedented level of support to our transportation customers. We’re looking forward to this partnership thriving.”