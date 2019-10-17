McLeod Software grows to over 500 employees

McLeod Software has grown to more than 500 employees.

Tom McLeod, president & CEO, started the Hoover, AL based company in 1985 to provide powerful transportation management and trucking software solutions to the trucking industry. Today, with an established base of more than 950 active customers throughout North America, McLeod Software also operates regional offices with training facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah and Chicago, IL.

Related: New McLeod Software national headquarters

Located in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, the new McLeod Software headquarters has allowed the company to consolidate its Alabama employees to a single campus and provides ample room for even more growth.

“The response from transportation companies for our products and services has been tremendous,” said McLeod. “We have continued to attract top talent in order to expand our product development and service offerings. Our new headquarters facility in Hoover has helped to set the stage for efficient growth and operation.”

Related: Trip Management from McLeod enhances real-time ETA

McLeod Software has been recognized as the largest employer of software developers in the Birmingham-Hoover Metro Area. Earlier this year, the company was named one of the Top Five in Birmingham's "Best Places to Work" survey.

“Hoover is recognized as an emerging hot spot for tech companies. McLeod’s continued growth and success are testament to Tom McLeod’s entrepreneurial vision and commitment to excellence,” said Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato. “Congratulations to the McLeod team. We are proud they call Hoover, ‘home’.”