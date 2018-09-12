Menu
Spot truckload rates 4 week trends 09-08-18
News>Economics

Spot van, reefer rates rise ahead of Hurricane Florence

Reversing several weeks of seasonal declines, the national average spot van rate jumped 6 cents to $2.20/mile while the reefer rate gained 8 cents to $2.57/mile compared to the previous week.

The Labor Day holiday and the need to position freight ahead of Hurricane Florence making landfall in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. led to an increase in spot truckload van and refrigerated freight rates during the week ending Sept. 8, said DAT Solutions, which operates the DAT network of load boards. 

Reversing several weeks of seasonal declines, the national average spot van rate jumped 6 cents to $2.20/mile while the reefer rate gained 8 cents to $2.57/mile compared to the previous week.

Related: Hurricane likely to bring flooding to major inland cities in NC, SC

The flatbed rate continued to decline, falling 2 cents to $2.62/mile.

Load board activity typically declines 20 to 25% during a holiday week. Van capacity was especially tight, however, and there was extra demand on the spot market as brokers looked for trucks to move FEMA loads.

Van trends: The number of van load posts on DAT load boards fell 6% while truck posts fell 14%, sending the national van load-to-truck ratio up 10% to 7.3 loads per truck. Average outbound rates rose 1 cent from Charlotte ($2.48/mile) and Atlanta ($2.35/mile), and rates increased on several key regional lanes:

  • Chicago to Los Angeles: $1.68/mile, up 12 cents
  • Allentown, PA, to Boston: ￼$4.25/mile, up 9 cents
  • Atlanta to Lakeland, FL: $3.08/mile, up 6 cents

Reefer trends: Reefer load posting activity had a steeper decline (down 16%) than reefer truck posts (down 6%) during Labor Day week. That pushed the national reefer ratio down from 9.2 to 8.3 loads per truck.

Dallas ($2.38/mile, up 7 cents), McAllen, Texas ($2.24/mile, up 3 cents), Philadelphia ($3.53/mile, up 6 cents), Elizabeth, New Jersey ($2.41/mile, up 10 cents), and Grand Rapids, Michigan ($3.85/mile, up 12 cents) were among markets with stronger average outbound rates week over week.

Flatbed trends: The national flatbed load-to-truck ratio was virtually unchanged at 25.5 loads per truck. Flatbed load posts on DAT load boards declined 17% and truck posts fell 18%, in line with expectations given the holiday workweek.

TAGS: News Fleet Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
New York City fleet trucks
Public officials, industry pledge to fast-track no/low-emission trucks and buses
Sep 12, 2018
Trimble Transportation Mobility President Thomas Fansler
Trimble: Driver turnover, converging freight trends challenge fleets
Sep 12, 2018
DAT-Freight Index-Aug 2018
August spot freight volume falls below 2017 levels
Sep 11, 2018
Trucking by the Numbers 2018
Trucking by the Numbers 2018: The future of freight
Sep 10, 2018