Skip navigation
Menu
tropical storm imelda weather channel.jpg Photo: Weather Channel
News>Economics

Tropical storm dampens spot market demand

Pumpkin season brings light to the end of the tunnel to Houston.

Spot truckload freight activity slowed last week as Tropical Storm Imelda brought severe rain and flooding to Houston and disrupted supply chains across the South and Midwest. The number of loads posted dropped 25% compared to the previous week and the number of trucks posted fell 17%, said DAT Solutions, which operates the industry’s largest network of load boards.

The price of diesel, meanwhile, shot up 9 cents to $3.08 per gallon as a national average.

National average spot rates, Sept. 2019 (through Sept. 22):

  • Van: $1.84 per mile, 3 cents higher than the Aug. average
  • Flatbed: $2.19 per mile, 1 cent lower than Aug.
  • Reefer: $2.17 per mile, 3 cents higher than Aug.

Van trends: The van load-to-truck ratio averaged 2.1, down from 2.4 the previous week. Spot van rates were higher on 41 of DAT’s Top 100 largest van lanes by volume, with few notable price swings.

Where rates were up: Denver increased 6 cents to an average of $1.24 per mile. Rates were higher from Denver to Houston ($1.30 per mile, up 12 cents) and other markets like Oklahoma City that generally use Houston-based businesses in their supply chains. Suppliers in Denver helped pick up the slack. 

The effects of Hurricane Dorian continue to fade, with demand for trucks falling in the Southeast:

  • Atlanta to Charlotte dropped 17 cents to $2.21 per mile
  • Atlanta to Miami fell 13 cents to $2.54 per mile

Reefer trends: Demand for reefer trucks edged lower, with the national average load-to-truck ratio slipping from 4.5 to 3.9. Spot reefer rates rose on 34 of DAT’s Top 72 reefer lanes.

Where rates were up: Tree-fruit harvests continue to generate volume in the Upper Midwest. Grand Rapids, MI, to Madison, WI, rose 26 cents to an average of $3.07 per mile last week. The return trip paid $3.55 per mile—that’s an average of $3.31 per mile for the 662-mile roundtrip between the two markets. 

Pumpkin season in Albuquerque, NM, is creating opportunities for both van and reefer haulers. The van load-to-truck ratio there hit 15 to 1 with more than 2,400 loads available; the reefer ratio was 37 to 1 with more than 2,500 available loads.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
sales-KPIs.jpg
Benchmark against the best in class
Sep 26, 2019
Intermodal
FMC aims to address detention, demurrage through 'interpretive' rule
Sep 22, 2019
092019 UPS seasonal hiring_3.jpg
UPS to hire about 100,000 for holiday season
Sep 20, 2019
091919 UPS David Abney.jpg
UPS CEO says growth is steady in Amazon Age, even as FedEx reels
Sep 19, 2019