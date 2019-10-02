Used truck values continue downward trend: Price Digests

Fair Market Value (FMV) slipped again in August to continue the slight downward trend over the past year, while Forced Liquidation Value (FLV) posted another small increase, according to the latest Price Digests Commercial Truck Report.

In other market highlights, the report notes:

Average age on the resale channel increased month over month, but at a slower rate than previously while the auction channel average age remained relatively the same.

Average usage on the auction channel declined, continuing the decline that has occurred all year, while the resale channel slowed with a smaller increase in average usage.

The resale channel activity increases slowed in August and the auction channel decreased at a steady rate.

The report forecasts FMV will decrease into Q4 with auction channel activity picking up at the end of summer allowing FLV to rise.

The Price Digests Commercial Truck Report is a monthly analysis of key market performance indicators covering heavy and medium-duty commercial truck market insights for insurance, finance, fleet management, valuation, and property tax professionals.

