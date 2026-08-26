Diesel prices surge after Iran ignores latest Trump threats

While a physical fight is still happening in the Strait of Hormuz, an economic one between the U.S. and Iran is just beginning.

On August 24, the U.S. revealed plans to impose new sanctions that would threaten Iran’s economy. President Trump is referring to these sanctions as “Iran’s Economic D-Day.”

According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, these sanctions would target entities that are involved in Iranian trade and shipping. This list of almost 60 entities includes corporations, individuals, and vessels, including several Chinese nationals. The last inclusion is upsetting to China and raises more questions about how China, Tehran’s top trading partner, will be affected.

In response to these threatened sanctions, Iran isn’t backing down. On August 25, the country vowed to retaliate against the U.S. with an attack, though it isn’t yet clear what kind of attack this would be. Fox News reports that another oil tanker was attacked in the Strait, reportedly by Iran.

Unsurprisingly, diesel and gasoline prices are still rising in the U.S. as the turmoil between these two countries escalates.

The national average on-highway diesel price rose 20 cents to $5.652, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on August 25. Gas prices rose 4 cents to $4.085. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $1.944, and gas prices are up 94 cents.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: