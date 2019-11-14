2020 New Models: Light-duty pickups and vans

The term “light-duty” is something of a misnomer, as Class 1-3 pickups and vans are some of the hardest-working vehicles in the fleet and asked to do the most— from pulling trailers and crews to job sites,or hauling vital parts or packages across town.



What these latest “light-duty” models all have in common is the improved versatility, offering things like more efficient engines and high-tech safety cameras and sensors to ensure that whatever the job, it gets done right. We provided the specs to show where they differ—and to help you select which is best for your fleet.