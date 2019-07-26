Alliance expands product offerings, retail locations

Alliance Parts, a unit of Daimler Trucks North America, said it has added more than 11 new value product lines to its portfolio and recently opened 13 new stand-alone retail stores in North America.

It is part of DTNA’s goal of creating a one-stop solution, with ability to deliver parts in 24 hours or less. The new parts include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) filters, air brake compressors and slack adjustors.

Among Alliance’s new locations are Hartford, CT., and St. Cloud, MN. It also has expanded retail areas at 22 different dealerships.

“We set aggressive goals to expand our retail footprint and value-based product offerings to meet our long-term objective of creating superior experiences that will help our customers get back on the road,” said Brad Williamson, director of Alliance Parts and Detroit Reman marketing and sales. “We’re proud of the strides we’ve already made with our new products and retail locations, and we’re continuing our push to be the customers’ first choice for value parts.”