Allison launches 3414 regional haul series transmission

ATLANTA — Allison Transmission has launched the 3414 regional haul series (RHS) and announced it would initially be offered in vehicles manufactured by Freightliner Trucks.

The transmission is an uprate variant of Allison’s 3000 series. It had been requested by mixed-delivery fleets such as food and beverage haulers that use the same vehicle to make city deliveries during the day and haul regionally during a night shift, said John Coll, senior vice president of global marketing, sales and service.

The transmission was unveiled at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show. Allison officials said it is 11% lighter than the next closest competitive transmission, offers faster acceleration and higher fuel efficiency. It is offered with ratings up to 410 horsepower and 1450 lb.-ft. of torque.

Kary Schaefer, general manager of product marketing and strategy at Daimler Trucks North America, said some Freightliner customers have been looking for higher torque and extended applications with the same packaging footprint they currently use with the 3000 series.

The 3414 RHS will be an available option with the Detroit DD13 engine in the M2 112 and the Cascadia the second half of 2020. Beginning in 2020, the Allison 3000 Highway Series will be the standard transmission in the Freightliner M2 112.

The new tranmssion includes a warranty of five years, 750,000 miles, including towing, with no exclusions on individual components.

“The new 3414 RHS has been designed to meet higher engine torque requirements and provide improved efficiency while continuing to deliver the superior reliability, performance, and drivability of an Allison fully automatic transmission,” said Randy Kirk, senior vice president of product engineering & program management.

Allison executives said it is likely the transmission will be offered by other truck makers in the future.