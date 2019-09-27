Skip navigation
Bigger in Texas: Trucks makers roll out new 2020 pickups at state fair

From the Nissan Titan to new Ford, the State Fair of Texas offered plenty of rides you’d want to take with you anywhere you go.

About one in four new vehicles sold in Texas is a pickup, making the State Fair of Texas perhaps an even more ideal place to showcase new models than Detroit.

For 33 days, folks from all over, about 2 million or so, will venture down to the Dallas event to inhale fried foods, shimmy and sway to the latest country rock, catch a football game and hop on the obligatory carousel or Ferris wheel ride, and then head on over to the Truck Zone to get an early peak at the 2020 models of the rides that will get the blood flowing again after all that carnie food clogs the arteries. We’re talking the biggest, toughest pickups meant for the nastiest work.

And the OEMs, from Ford to Nissan, are offering more power and now that we head into the 2020s, more high-tech features such as WiFi for the whole crew and dummy-proof parking assist.

Click the slideshow button to check out the new pickups being displayed:

