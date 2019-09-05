Caterpillar’s new D3 Series skid steer and compact track loaders

Caterpillar’s 16 new Cat D3 Series Skid Steer Loader (SSL) and Compact Track Loader (CTL) models advance the D and D2 Series’ reputation for quality, comfort, performance and deliver improvements in operator experience, and track loader stability. The D3 Series models also support a line of new smart attachments. This advanced machine technology recognizes certain attachments and tailors the controls and operator information to match the tool and the task.

Improved operator experience

Entering and exiting the new D3 Series loaders equipped with an enclosed cab is now easier thanks to a wider opening cab door. Additionally, the distance between joystick pods has increased by 3 in (76 mm), offering extra space for the operator inside the cab to deliver a more comfortable experience.

Raising compact track loader standards

New Cat D3 Series CTLs deliver improved operating stability while handling heavy loads, grading or truck loading. Changes to the undercarriage frame and torsion axles reduce machine pitching and rocking, while still offering superior ride comfort.

All Cat D3 Series CTLs feature standard two-speed travel to improve performance at the jobsite. These machines are geared to deliver high torque digging performance as well as high top-end speed for travel. The powerful Cat 279D3 and 289D3 loaders boast an 8.4 mph (13.6 kph) top-end ground speed, a 20 percent increase over their D Series counterparts. The Cat 239D3 and 249D3 models are now built with 2-speed transmission as standard, versus the previous single speed, increasing travel speed by 9 percent and aligning these models with the rest of the two-speed equipped CTL model range.

Advanced control

The D3 Series Cat SSL and CTL models deliver Smart Technology that ushers in a higher level of integration between the machine and new Smart Attachments. This advanced attachment technology will allow the D3 Series Cat SSL and CTL models to automatically recognize Smart Attachments and convert machine controls to align with the operational and informational needs of that attachment.

Cat SSLs and CTLs offer advanced control features that include Return-to-Dig and Work Tool Positioner to assist operators with repetitive tasks like grading, digging, and loading. These items are now bundled together with the dual direction self-level feature so that even more operators will be able to take advantage of features that automate machine functions to allow these tasks to be completed with less user interaction and expertise.

High performance segment solution

In conjunction with the D3 Series introduction, the previous XHP performance model identifier used with the 272 and 299 models has been replaced with XE badge. The 272D3 XE and 299D3 XE models represent the highest performance and most advanced technology available to customers in the Cat SSL and CTL line.

The D3 series CTL the new purpose-built Cat 299D3 XE Land Management CTL, delivering demanding vegetation-management applications, such as mulching, brush cutting, vegetation control and mowing. Ensuring optimum performance when powering high-production hydromechanical attachments like mulching heads, this machine boasts a turbocharged 110 gross horsepower (82 kW) Cat C3.8 engine that combines with a 40 gpm (150 L/min) high-flow/high-pressure auxiliary hydraulic system, producing a hydraulic horsepower rating of 94 hp (70 kW).

To provide longer intervals of uninterrupted work, the 299D3 has a 58.1-gallon (220 L) fuel capacity, which is 80 percent larger than the tank on standard 299D3 XE model and is sized to provide an estimated run time of 11 to 12 hours. Its one-piece sealed, and pressurized cab keeps the operator’s environment clean and quiet, which is especially important for customers working the long shifts in the challenging conditions of these applications.

Additional seals, covers, and other special parts are standard for the 299D3 XE Land Management machine to restrict debris and other materials from entering the engine compartment and lower frame while large removable panels provide easy access to aid in routine cleaning. A turbine-type pre-cleaner ejects dust, dirt, and debris from engine-intake airflow before it reaches the filter, thus extending air-filter service life.

The 299D3 XE Land Management model also comes factory-equipped with components that provide guarding to protect front and rear LED work lights, work-tool coupler area, work-tool electrical harness connections, and auxiliary-hydraulic quick-disconnect fittings from impact and debris that are often hazards in land-clearing applications.

The cooling system’s hydraulically driven fan operates only when required to save fuel, while the reversing fan feature clears intake screens of debris, so the system runs cooler when operating in high ambient temperature applications.