Cummins launches online store in United States

Cummins Inc. announced the launch of its online store - shopcummins.com - for customers in the United States.

The site allow customers to choose from more than 200 products, including Fleetguard filters, coolants and maintenance kits, Valvoline oil, Power Service fuel additives, Webasto air and coolant heaters, Onan RV generator parts and Cummins batteries.

Customers can select different shipping options, such as free in-store pick up at any local Cummins Sales & Service location in the United States.

“The convenience of shopcummins.com allows Cummins to offer a digital solution that provides parts, products and services for customers 24/7. This is another example of our commitment to better serve our customers, everywhere,” said Jenny Bush, vice president of Cummins Sales and Service in North America.

Cummins said additional products will be added regularly. Cummins already operates shopcummins.ca for Canadian customers, with information available in French and English.