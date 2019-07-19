Decker celebrates delivery of 2,500th Peterbilt

Peterbilt Motors Co. and Decker Truck Line announced they are celebrating a milestone in their long-standing relationship with a special truck.

Their relationship dates back more than 50 years, and Decker recently purchased its 2,500th Peterbilt truck from JX Truck Center. The custom 2019 Peterbilt Model 389 is being awarded to Steve Alliger, Decker’s 2018 Grand Champion driver. Since joining Decker in 1997, Alliger has accumulated more than 3 million safe miles, including more than 150,000 miles in 2018 alone.

The relationship between Peterbilt and Decker “has continued to grow stronger through many decades of doing business together,” said Robert Woodall, Peterbilt’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “I am proud of the relationship Peterbilt has with Decker and congratulate them on a long history of industry leadership.”

Decker runs a mix of Peterbilt vehicles for its refrigerated and flatbed operations, including the Model 579 UltraLoft. The company also provides the Model 389 to the most senior drivers. Decker ranks No. 66 on the 2019 Fleet Owner 500 list of the largest for-hire carriers.

The work with Peterbilt “has been one of the most meaningful and rewarding relationships I have experienced,” said Don Decker, president and chairman. “I think it speaks for itself how impressed we are with Peterbilt and JX as we take delivery of our 2,500th Peterbilt from JX Truck Center.”

Decker praised Alliger for maintaining “nearly a perfect driver scorecard, no CSA violations or service failures and has been recognized for the dedication and pride he puts into his profession every day.”

Eric Jorgensen, a former chairman of the American Truck Dealers, is CEO and president of JX Truck Center, based in Wisconsin. Peterbilt, a unit of Paccar Inc., is based in Denton, TX.