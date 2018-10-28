Menu
Deflecktor Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner
Jonathan Fleck demonstrates Deflektor's Hardspot wheel cover.
Equipment

Deflektor introduces lock wheel cover, trailer mounting system

AUSTIN, TX. Deflecktor introduced a lock wheel cover feature and trailer mounting system for its Hardspot aerodynamic wheel covers first introduced last fall. 

Jonathan Fleck, president of Deflecktor, said the wheel covers are already being utilized by large fleets including Schneider and NFI Industries. It is also being used on the Tesla Semi under development. 

Fleck said the Hardspot cover enhances the return-on-investment by reducing the risk of theft.

“Fear of theft has been a buying roadblock for potential customers,” he said. “A locking cover offers peace of mind for those whose truck and trailer assets go unattended for extended periods of time.”

Fleck also said the trailer mounting system comes pre-assembled for fast installation. 

Deflecktor is based in St Paul, MN. The company made the announcement at American Trucking Associations' annual meeting. 

