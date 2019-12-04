DHL bringing electric StreetScooter to United States

DHL announced its StreetScooter electric vehicle unit will begin operating in two cities in the United States next spring.

The company’s zero-emission Work L delivery vans will roll out to one city on each coast, though DHL has not announced the exact locations yet. A larger deployment of the vehicles across the nation could come as early as 2022, according to a report by Reuters.

DHL fully acquired StreetScooter in 2014, and about 10,000 of the 12,000 StreetScooter electric vehicles on the road make DHL deliveries in several European cities.

DHL A zero-emission fuel cell delivery van operated by DHL.

Earlier this year, DHL announced plans to start using dozens of NGEN-1000 electric delivery cargo vans in the United States. Produced by Workhorse Group, the vehicles, which made their debut in the San Francisco area, are capable of running up to 100 miles on a charge.

“Throughout the United States, DHL has proactively sought opportunities in select markets where we can implement AFV fleets that will help us reach our clean transport goals while continuing to provide a superior service experience,” said Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S. “This year alone, nearly 30% of our new vehicles will be alternative fuel. We’re excited about the technologies that continue to emerge in this area and how they are benefiting the logistics industry.”

A number of other delivery companies including UPS, FedEx and Amazon all are beginning to operate more electric vehicles, especially in urban areas, to cut greenhouse gas emissions.