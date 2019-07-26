Eaton extends warranty period for aftermarket clutches

Eaton Corp. recently announced it has extended the manufacturer warranty periods for its Advantage and EverTough Series aftermarket clutches in the United States and Canada.

The company said the Advantage Self-Adjust and Easy Pedal Advantage clutch standard warranties are now three years/unlimited miles, up from two years, while the standard warranty periods for EverTough Self-Adjust and EverTough Manual-Adjust are two years/unlimited miles, up from one year.

“Extending the warranty periods reflects the confidence Eaton has in the quality and reliability of our clutches,” said Tim Bauer, vice president of aftermarket in North America for Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “This change is consistent with our strategy to increase the value Eaton genuine clutches provide to our aftermarket customers, providing them the peace-of-mind that we stand behind our clutches.

Eaton said the Advantage Series clutches are the best-selling clutches in North America, and provide 50,000-mile lubrication intervals, and their two wear indicators improve serviceability.

Likewise, EverTough clutches are designed for longevity, are available in manual-adjust and self-adjust configurations. All Eaton clutches are backed by Roadranger. The warranty periods for clutches sold in Mexico remains unchanged.