FlowBelow says Trailer AeroSlider Stage 2 system gets SmartWay verification

AUSTIN, TX. FlowBelow Aero announced its Trailer AeroSlider Stage 2 system has received SmartWay verification by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Instead of attaching to the body of the trailer, the State 2 system is mounted directly to the sliding trailer suspension and travels with the suspension. The AeroSlider consists of multiple components including “quick-release” wheel covers, fairings positioned between and behind the trailer wheels, and aerodynamic mud flaps behind them.

The system is designed to complement other trailer-mounted aerodynamic devices such as trailer skirts and tails. It was developed using computational fluid dynamics and rolling-floor wind tunnel testing. It was recently validated to provide up to a 2.07% fuel savings.

“We believe that the Trailer AeroSlider has the potential for achieving widespread adoption within 3-4 years.” said Josh Butler, CEO of FlowBelow Aero. “This approach seems to be the most practical way to address the aerodynamics of the trailer tandem without sacrificing durability or accessibility.”

FlowBelow also said at the annual meeting of American Trucking Associations its fuel saving “quick-release” wheel covers are now offered as a factory option on all International LT and RH Series trucks.

The wheel covers will also be included on International’s “MPG package” for the LT Series. The design provides tool-free access to the wheel end via a patented “push and turn” quick-release latching system, FlowBelow said.